DPO Abbottabad holds open court, listens problems of people

ABBOTTABAD , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :District Police Officer Abbottabad Yasir Afridi hold an open court at Havelian Town and listened the problems of people about police.

The open court was held in Havelian Police Station in connection with the public relations campaign launched by the District Police Chief to listen to the problems of the people directly and ensure their solution.

During the open court, DPO Abbottabad directly listened to the problems of the people and issued necessary orders to the concerned officers for their solution on the spot.

On this occasion SP Headquarters Abbottabad, SSP Traffic, SP Investigation and large number of people including SP Havelians, AC Havelians, DRC members, and people belonging to different schools of thought participated.

Addressing the open court, the district police chief said that keeping in view the wider public interest, they are holding open meetings among the people.

Their aim is to hear the problems of the people directly and address their grievances immediately.