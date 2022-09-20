UrduPoint.com

DPO Abbottabad Inaugurates PAL Office At Lura

Muhammad Irfan Published September 20, 2022

District Police Officer (DPO) Abbottabad Sajjad Khan on Tuesday said that the police department has fulfilled the promise made to the public in Khuli Kutchery and established Police Assistance Lines (PAL) office in Lura for the convenience of the people

Now the citizens of the area will not have to bother to come to Abbottabad for the facilities available in Abbottabad.

According to the details, during the last Khuli Kuthcery in Lura circle, DPO Abbottabad promised to the establishment of PAL office in Lora to facilitate the masses at their doorstep and in this regard an office has been inaugurated in the circle by Sajjad Khan.

While speaking on the occasion, DPO Abbottabad Sajjad Khan said that now PAL Office will provide all the facilities under one roof to the people of Lora, the citizens can now report missing items, identity cards, security clearance certificates and verification for abroad. Paul's Office facilities can be availed in Lora.

During the inauguration ceremony, a large number of people from all walks of life were present and paid tribute to the district police chief for this historic

