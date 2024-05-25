DPO Abbottabad leads intensive crackdown against criminals, two arrests in separate encounters

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2024) Abbottabad police under the supervision of District Police Officer (DPO) Umar Tufail Saturday conducted a comprehensive crackdown on criminals in the region, resulting in two significant police encounters in a single day.

According to the police sources, in the first encounter within the jurisdiction of Cantt. Police Station, drug dealer Ejaz alias Jazi was severely injured in an exchange of gunfire.

He was arrested along with weapons and a motorcycle.

In a separate incident within the jurisdiction of POF Police Station Havelian, a blockade led to an exchange of gunfire between police and criminal elements. During this operation, Abdul Manan, son of Saleem, a known car lifter, was arrested in an injured condition along with a stolen Suzuki Carry.

Cases have been registered against the suspects and their accomplices in both police stations, and further investigations are underway.