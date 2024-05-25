- Home
- Pakistan
- DPO Abbottabad leads intensive crackdown against criminals, two arrests in separate encounters
DPO Abbottabad Leads Intensive Crackdown Against Criminals, Two Arrests In Separate Encounters
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 25, 2024 | 02:10 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2024) Abbottabad police under the supervision of District Police Officer (DPO) Umar Tufail Saturday conducted a comprehensive crackdown on criminals in the region, resulting in two significant police encounters in a single day.
According to the police sources, in the first encounter within the jurisdiction of Cantt. Police Station, drug dealer Ejaz alias Jazi was severely injured in an exchange of gunfire.
He was arrested along with weapons and a motorcycle.
In a separate incident within the jurisdiction of POF Police Station Havelian, a blockade led to an exchange of gunfire between police and criminal elements. During this operation, Abdul Manan, son of Saleem, a known car lifter, was arrested in an injured condition along with a stolen Suzuki Carry.
Cases have been registered against the suspects and their accomplices in both police stations, and further investigations are underway.
Recent Stories
T20 World Cup 2024: High ticket prices for Pakistan-India matches may disappoi ..
PM reaffirms Pakistan's strong commitment to just struggle of Palestinian people ..
Zainab Jamil survives gun attack in Lahores’ DHA
KP CM Gandapur to attend SIFC meeting today in Islamabad
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 May 2024
KP budget announcement: a move to sabotage IMF talks: Minister of State for Fina ..
IHC orders for live broadcasting of missing persons' cases
Event held at Royal Graveyard Cholistan on Nawab Sadiq death anniversary
PIA flight carrying 171 students reached Quetta
1st PNSC Inter-Provincial Women Softball Championship from May 30
'Youth's calligraphy skill must be sharpened'
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Nine arrested for overpricing essentials22 minutes ago
-
Mansehra police arrest robber after exchange of fire32 minutes ago
-
Collective issues of South Waziristan’s tribes to be resolved: Commissioner42 minutes ago
-
MWMC to launch grand cleanliness operation to make city zero waste before Eid42 minutes ago
-
Pakistan welcomes ICJ's ruling on Gaza52 minutes ago
-
Federal Ombudsman’s commitment for speedy provision of justice increases public trust: Abdul Gahfo ..52 minutes ago
-
Chairman BISE appreciates staff for ensuring transparent exams1 hour ago
-
Illegal weapon dealer held, 75 pistols recovered1 hour ago
-
IRSA releases 334,500 cusecs water2 hours ago
-
PM lauds ICJ' decision to stop Israeli assault on Gaza, Rafah2 hours ago
-
PM reaffirms Pakistan's strong commitment to just struggle of Palestinian people2 hours ago
-
KP CM Gandapur to attend SIFC meeting today in Islamabad2 hours ago