UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DPO Abbottabad Meets Religious Scholars, Discussed Law And Order

Faizan Hashmi 13 minutes ago Fri 25th September 2020 | 01:10 PM

DPO Abbottabad meets religious scholars, discussed law and order

ABBOTTABAD , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Abbottabad Yasir Afridi met with a delegation of religious scholars in connection with public relations campaign and discussed law and order situation in the district.

According to details, a special meeting was held at District Police Office Abbottabad under the chairmanship of District Police Chief Abbottabad Yasir Khan Afridi with a representative delegation of scholars belonging to different sects of Abbottabad district.

Addressing a gathering of religious scholars, the district police chief welcomed all the religious scholars and said that in connection with the public relations campaign launched by the Hazara police the meetings will be held once a month on a regular basis.

As the people of Abbottabad are well educated , and also they are more peace loving, he added.

He said that scholars are beacons of light for society and people follow them he also urged the scholars to teach the people about peace and harmony.

He said clerics keep eye on the mischievous elements that are creating hatred among each other and are bent on destroying the peace of the city.

The law will be enacted against such elements and strict legal action will be taken against them, he said.

At the end of the meeting, special prayers were offered for the development and prosperity of the country and restoration of law and order.

Related Topics

Police Abbottabad Law And Order Afridi All

Recent Stories

Five-day weather forecast

38 minutes ago

SC orders to make report on APS public

55 minutes ago

UK’s Conservative Friends of Kashmir re-launched

1 hour ago

PM to virtually address UNGA today

2 hours ago

Editorial: The future of farming may lie in the UA ..

3 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Sep 25, 2020 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.