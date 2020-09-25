DPO Abbottabad meets religious scholars, discussed law and order

ABBOTTABAD , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Abbottabad Yasir Afridi met with a delegation of religious scholars in connection with public relations campaign and discussed law and order situation in the district.

According to details, a special meeting was held at District Police Office Abbottabad under the chairmanship of District Police Chief Abbottabad Yasir Khan Afridi with a representative delegation of scholars belonging to different sects of Abbottabad district.

Addressing a gathering of religious scholars, the district police chief welcomed all the religious scholars and said that in connection with the public relations campaign launched by the Hazara police the meetings will be held once a month on a regular basis.

As the people of Abbottabad are well educated , and also they are more peace loving, he added.

He said that scholars are beacons of light for society and people follow them he also urged the scholars to teach the people about peace and harmony.

He said clerics keep eye on the mischievous elements that are creating hatred among each other and are bent on destroying the peace of the city.

The law will be enacted against such elements and strict legal action will be taken against them, he said.

At the end of the meeting, special prayers were offered for the development and prosperity of the country and restoration of law and order.