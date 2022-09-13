UrduPoint.com

DPO Abbottabad Organizes Police Prosecution Workshop For Investigation Officers

Faizan Hashmi Published September 13, 2022 | 08:03 PM

District Police Officer (DPO) Abbottabad Sajjad Khan on Tuesday said that to increase the capacity of investigating officers, increase their professional skills, ensure conviction of the accused in cases and provide justice to the public

He expressed these views while addressing a daylong workshop on "Police Prosecution" where DPP Zafar Abbas Mirza, Additional SP Arif Javed, SP Investigation Muhammad Ishtiaq, APPs, all DSPs, SHOs and investigation officers of all police stations participated.

During the workshop, DPO and DPP pointed out the defects in the investigation to the participants and explained the procedures to remove them.

While giving expert opinions to the investigating officers, the DPO said that after registering the cases, the investigating officer should continue the probe following modern scientific techniques by getting continuous guidance from the prosecution so that there is no loophole left in the investigation.

He further said that to ensure the provision of justice to the victims without any greed or fear, on this occasion all the participants sought guidance regarding the problems faced during the investigation through questions.

