DPO Abbottabad Transferred

Tue 17th September 2019 | 08:02 PM

DPO Abbottabad transferred

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2019 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Abbottabad Abbas Majeed Khan Marwat has been transferred to Peshawar as Director Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) on Tuesday.

According to a notification issued by office of Inspector General Police, Deputy Commandant Police Training College (PTC), Hangu Javed Iqbal has been transferred to Abbottabad as DPO.

Meanwhile Secretary Works and Services has transferred four Executive Engineers of Hazara Division. Shafiq ur Rehman has been transferred from Abbottabad to Torghar, Arif Khan, to Chief Office Abbottabad, Safeer Gul to Dadar Perra and Muhammad Fareed has been transferred to Battagram.

