DPO Abbottabad transfers seven SHOs

(@FahadShabbir)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) District Police Officer (DPO) Abbottabad Tuesday transferred seven Station House Officers (SHO) including four major police stations of district Abbottabad.

According to the transfer orders, Sardar Wajid has been transferred to Cantonment Police Station as SHO, Asim Bukhari SHO Mirpur police station, Sheeraz Jadoon SHO Havelian and Arif Tanoli SHO Mirpur police station directed to report head office.

Similarly SHO Pakistan Ordinance Factory (POF) Havelian has been transferred to Havelian police station, SHI Sherwan police station has been transferred to Nawan Shahr police station, SHO Rajoia Kashif Khan has been posted to POF Havelian.

SHO Havelian Awais Khan has been transferred to Nara police station. According to the police source another phase of transferee is also expected where lower staff would be transferred.