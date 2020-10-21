UrduPoint.com
DPO Abbottabad Transfers Seven SHOs Of District

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 02:23 PM

DPO Abbottabad transfers seven SHOs of District

District Police Officer Abbottabad (DPO) Abbottabad Yasir Afridi issued orders for transfer and postings of SHOs of seven police stations in the district

ABBOTTABAD , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :District Police Officer Abbottabad (DPO) Abbottabad Yasir Afridi issued orders for transfer and postings of SHOs of seven police stations in the district.

According to details, Inspector Arif Tanoli transferred from SHO Cantt Police Station to SHO Mirpur Police Station, while Tahir Saleem has been posted as SHO Cantt.

Inspector Nazir Khan has been posted SHO City Havelian while SI Tauqeer Khan has been posted from Line Officer to SHO City Police Station.

Similarly, Inspector Sattar Khan posted SHO Bagnutar, Sub Inspector Ali Khan SHO Bagnutar to SHO Dongagli and Sub Inspector Farooq Khan transferred from Investigation Wing to SHO Nara Police Station.

More Stories From Pakistan

