DPO Abbottabad Visits Moharram Procession Routes, Reviews Security Arrangements
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 04th September 2019 | 07:19 PM
District Police Officer (DPO) Abbas Majeed here on Wednesday visited the routes of 6th Moharram processions and reviewed security arrangements
He also directed the security personnel deputed on buildings, hotels and shops including snipers and commandos deployed on high rise buildings on routes of Moharram processions to take remain vigilant.
The DPO directed concerned police officials to check houses situated on procession route with canine unit and Bomb Disposal Squad and ordered to remove electricity cables and check gas and water supply pipelines, electricity poles and transformers.