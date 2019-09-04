DPO Abbottabad visits Moharram procession routes, reviews security arrangements

(@FahadShabbir)

District Police Officer (DPO) Abbas Majeed here on Wednesday visited the routes of 6th Moharram processions and reviewed security arrangements

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2019 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Abbas Majeed here on Wednesday visited the routes of 6th Moharram processions and reviewed security arrangements. He visited procession route at Malikpura Mohallah Darulkhair, from Imam Bargah Diggi Mohallah to Ghas Mandi, Main Bazar Cantt and Model Caf� Chowk to Jinnah Chowk. He directed the officials to improve the security measures.

He also directed the security personnel deputed on buildings, hotels and shops including snipers and commandos deployed on high rise buildings on routes of Moharram processions to take remain vigilant.

The DPO directed concerned police officials to check houses situated on procession route with canine unit and Bomb Disposal Squad and ordered to remove electricity cables and check gas and water supply pipelines, electricity poles and transformers.