UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DPO Abbottabad Visits Various Police Stations Of The City

Sumaira FH 2 hours ago Thu 25th March 2021 | 03:10 PM

DPO Abbottabad visits various police stations of the city

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2021 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Abbottabad Zahoor Babar Afridi Thursday said that the protection of the masses was his police's prime responsibility and special measures were being taken for this purpose.

He said this during his visit to Cant. Police station, Mirpur, Nawan Shahr and Women Police Stations.

Zahoor Babar Afridi during his visit to the police stations inspected Close Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras, records, residential barracks, rooms and police lockup, he also issued orders for the betterment of the system and cooperate with the complainants.

He directed police officials to fully cooperate with the complainant, provide the best possible facilities and resolve their issues on a priority.

The DPO at the occasion also inspected the current cases and directed the police staff to arrest all accused involved in the crimes and bring them before the court of justice.

Afridi stated that the use of torture during the investigation had been abandoned now and the investigation officers were being encouraged and directed to adopt modern and scientific techniques to probe the cases.

Related Topics

Police Abbottabad Visit Mirpur Women Afridi TV All Best Court

Recent Stories

Pakistani stars recall the 1992 World Cup glory

8 minutes ago

‘Abu Dhabi Grand Slam Jiu-Jitsu Championship’ ..

11 minutes ago

Ministry of Health organises scientific webinar to ..

12 minutes ago

UNHCR, International Islamic Fiqh Academy sign MoU ..

12 minutes ago

South Sudan receives first batch of Covid-19 vacci ..

3 minutes ago

UK Royal Air Force Jet Crashes in Cornwall After P ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.