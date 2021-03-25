DPO Abbottabad visits various police stations of the city

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2021 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Abbottabad Zahoor Babar Afridi Thursday said that the protection of the masses was his police's prime responsibility and special measures were being taken for this purpose.

He said this during his visit to Cant. Police station, Mirpur, Nawan Shahr and Women Police Stations.

Zahoor Babar Afridi during his visit to the police stations inspected Close Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras, records, residential barracks, rooms and police lockup, he also issued orders for the betterment of the system and cooperate with the complainants.

He directed police officials to fully cooperate with the complainant, provide the best possible facilities and resolve their issues on a priority.

The DPO at the occasion also inspected the current cases and directed the police staff to arrest all accused involved in the crimes and bring them before the court of justice.

Afridi stated that the use of torture during the investigation had been abandoned now and the investigation officers were being encouraged and directed to adopt modern and scientific techniques to probe the cases.