DPO Abdullah Ahmed Conducts Surprise Visit To Multiple Police Facilities

Faizan Hashmi Published February 04, 2025 | 06:53 PM

District Police Officer (DPO) Abdullah Ahmed made a surprise visit to Police Khidmat Markaz, Police Tahaffuz Markaz, E-Sign Test Center, Traffic Office

During the visit, the DPO visited various counters of the Khidmat Markaz, reviewed the police work and took feedback from the citizens regarding police services.

During the visit, the DPO visited various counters of the Khidmat Markaz, reviewed the police work and took feedback from the citizens regarding police services.

The citizens expressed satisfaction with the police services.

The DPO reviewed the provision of various facilities to the citizens in the Police Khidmat Markaz.

The provision of facilities to the citizens under one-window operation was reviewed in the Police Khidmat Markaz.

The steps taken for transgenders and other deprived classes in the Tahaffuz Markaz were reviewed.

The working of the E-Sign Testing Center was reviewed and feedback was taken from the citizens regarding driving licenses.

On this occasion, DPO Abdullah Ahmed said that timely guidance and provision of modern facilities are being ensured to the citizens in the police offices. Police services are being provided to the citizens in a better environment.

More Stories From Pakistan