DPO Abdullah Ahmed Conducts Surprise Visit To Police Facilities
Muhammad Irfan Published April 25, 2025 | 09:44 PM
District Police Officer Abdullah Ahmed on Friday conducted a surprise visit to the Police Khidmat Markaz, Police Tahaffuz Markaz, and E-Sign Test Center to review police services and gather citizen feedback
CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) District Police Officer Abdullah Ahmed on Friday conducted a surprise visit to the Police Khidmat Markaz, Police Tahaffuz Markaz, and E-Sign Test Center to review police services and gather citizen feedback.
During the visit, the DPO assessed the provision of facilities to citizens, including one-window operations and support for transgenders and deprived classes.
He also reviewed the working of the E-Sign Testing Center and Police Complaints Cell, taking feedback on driving licenses and complaint handling.
The DPO emphasized the importance of providing modern facilities and timely guidance to citizens in a better environment.
APP/mha/378
Recent Stories
SAPM highlights furniture potential in boosting national economy
IHC accepts request for early hearing of PTI founder, Bushra Bibi's acquittal pl ..
National Polio campaign enters fifth day: NEOC
Secretary RTA Umar Ali honored for outstanding performance
Rescue 1122 issues heatwave alert in KP, launches public awareness campaign
DPO Abdullah Ahmed conducts surprise visit to police facilities
CDA sets records with Rs 25b spending on Islamabad development projects
Parliamentary Secretary visits Rawalpindi
IFA trains flour millers to improve food safety
Ecuador's Correa vows to fight president 'head-on'
New Polio case reported from Bannu
KP police launches special healthcare initiative for martyrs' families
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IHC accepts request for early hearing of PTI founder, Bushra Bibi's acquittal pleas45 seconds ago
-
National Polio campaign enters fifth day: NEOC47 seconds ago
-
Secretary RTA Umar Ali honored for outstanding performance48 seconds ago
-
Rescue 1122 issues heatwave alert in KP, launches public awareness campaign50 seconds ago
-
DPO Abdullah Ahmed conducts surprise visit to police facilities52 seconds ago
-
CDA sets records with Rs 25b spending on Islamabad development projects6 minutes ago
-
Parliamentary Secretary visits Rawalpindi6 minutes ago
-
IFA trains flour millers to improve food safety6 minutes ago
-
New Polio case reported from Bannu6 minutes ago
-
KP police launches special healthcare initiative for martyrs' families16 minutes ago
-
PU reclaims Rs 6b worth of land from illegal occupants19 minutes ago
-
Man killed by train while crossing railway track19 minutes ago