DPO Abdullah Ahmed conducts surprise visit to police facilities

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) District Police Officer Abdullah Ahmed on Friday conducted a surprise visit to the Police Khidmat Markaz, Police Tahaffuz Markaz, and E-Sign Test Center to review police services and gather citizen feedback.

During the visit, the DPO assessed the provision of facilities to citizens, including one-window operations and support for transgenders and deprived classes.

He also reviewed the working of the E-Sign Testing Center and Police Complaints Cell, taking feedback on driving licenses and complaint handling.

The DPO emphasized the importance of providing modern facilities and timely guidance to citizens in a better environment.

