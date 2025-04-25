Open Menu

DPO Abdullah Ahmed Conducts Surprise Visit To Police Facilities

District Police Officer Abdullah Ahmed on Friday conducted a surprise visit to the Police Khidmat Markaz, Police Tahaffuz Markaz, and E-Sign Test Center to review police services and gather citizen feedback

During the visit, the DPO assessed the provision of facilities to citizens, including one-window operations and support for transgenders and deprived classes.

He also reviewed the working of the E-Sign Testing Center and Police Complaints Cell, taking feedback on driving licenses and complaint handling.

The DPO emphasized the importance of providing modern facilities and timely guidance to citizens in a better environment.

