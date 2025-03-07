CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) According to the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, steps are being taken to promote community policing.

DPO Abdullah Ahmed held an open court at Jamia Masjid Sahib-e-Zaman Jhang Road Chiniot on the occasion of Friday prayers.

Circle DSPs held open courts in mosques in their respective circles.

DPO Abdullah Ahmed listened to the problems of the citizens, assured them of solving the problems, and briefed the participants about the people-friendly police services provided by the police and better public service delivery.

In this regard, DPO Abdullah Ahmed said that listening to the problems of the people in the mosque is the Sunnah of the Prophet (peace and blessings of Allah be upon him). The purpose of setting up an open court in the mosque is to come to you and listen to your problems and solve them. Citizens can report social and moral evils and criminal elements.