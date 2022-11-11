D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2022 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Shoaib on Friday said the Dispute Resolution Council (DRC) has an important role in establishing peace and stability and reforms in the society.

He stated this while presiding over an introductory meeting with DRC members here at DRC office. On his arrival, the newly appointed DPO was warmly welcomed by DRC former Secretary Haji Allah Bakhsh Sapal, Haji Abdul Halim Kasuria and other members of the Council.

The DPO said the role of DRC must be acknowledged, adding that his department would work under the rule of law and extend all possible cooperation to the DRC where it needed.

He said that his doors were open to everyone, including the poor, the destitute and the oppressed citizens. No one would be booked under any false cases by the police and the department would work by remaining within the limits of law.

On this occasion, Haji Abdul Halim Khan Kasuria and Haji Allah Bakhsh Sapal welcomed the appointment of new RPO Dera Muhammad Salim Khan and DPO Dera Muhammad Shoaib. They hoped that the appointments of new officers would surely help in maintaining law and order in Dera city, ending crimes and resolving other problems of the citizens.

The meeting was also attended by Saeed Ur Rehman Baloch Advocate, Khalid Masood, Shafqat Baloch Advocate, Malik Ikram Isar Advocate, Rana Aslam, Haji Bashir Baloch, Gulshan Bibi, Rehana Firdous and Muhammad Ramzan Baloch.

During the meeting, the participants were agreed to continue collective efforts and work together for maintaining law and order in the city.