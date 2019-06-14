UrduPoint.com
DPO Addresses At Open Kutcheri

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 14th June 2019 | 05:26 PM

DPO addresses at open kutcheri

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2019 ) :Attock District Police Officer Syed Shahzad Nadeem has said that the purpose of holding open kutcheries is to listen to the grievances of the public directly and sort out their remedies on priority.

He said this while addressing an open kutchery at Police Headquarters here Friday. He said that the doors of his office would remain open even on Sunday and on other public holidays. He said police would serve the people at any cost and would ensure peaceful environment across the district.

He said that police complaint cell system was being improved and call back system for the complainant has been made better and being monitored.

Earlier, the complainants who had come from different localities of the district apprised him about their grievances.

A property dealer apprised the DPO that he paid more than 20 million rupees to a party for purchase of commercial property but the party was neither giving him possession of the land nor paying back the amount.

A resident of Sheenbagh complained that one Haji Mumraiz r/o Dheri Chohan took Rs4 lac from him almost seven years back but was now reluctant to pay back the amount and alleged that police were giving shelter to Haji Mumraiz.

A resident on Pindigheb apprised the DPO that a group in Pindigheb area was fanning sectarianism. A woman hailing from Attock city alleged that police were reluctant to arrest her opponents who were hurling life threats to her and her children. She threatened to commit self-immolation in case justice was not done.

DPO Attock Syed Shahzad Nadeem assured the complainants that their grievances would be redressed on priority and feed back would given to them on their cell phones. He directed the officers concerned to redress the complaints without further delay and inform about the action taken.

