DPO Administers Oath To 21 Members Of DRC Lower Mohmand

Muhammad Irfan 37 seconds ago Tue 21st January 2020 | 08:42 PM

GHALLANAI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Mohmand Tribal District Fazal Ahmed Jan Tuesday administered oath to the 21 newly elected members of the Dispute Resolution Council (DRC) Lower Mohmand at a special ceremony held here.

Earlier, the DPO formally inaugurated the DRC office in Lower Mohmand. He also visited the sites acquired for setting up of offices of CTD,Special Branch and Police Station in Lower Mohmand sub-division.

Addressing the ceremony, DPO Fazal Ahmed Jan said, thatsetting up of DRCs is an important step towards maintaining peace and harmonyin the area which helped address the local disputes and problems in an amicablemanner.

He congratulated the members of the DRC and urged them to perform their duties with honesty and dedication by resolving the local disputes and problems in an atmosphere of peace and tranquility.

He said the land has been acquired for establishment of the offices for the CTD, Special Branch and Police Stations in lower Mohmand sub-division. The construction work on these projects would start shortly.

More Stories From Pakistan

