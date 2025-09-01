DPO and DC Haripur assure dignified repatriation of Afghan refugee during camp visit

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) District Police Officer (DPO) Haripur Farhan Khan and Deputy Commissioner (DC) Haripur Muhammad Waseem, accompanied by officers of the district administration and police, paid a visit to the Afghan refugee camp on Monday.

During the visit, the officials met with Afghan refugees and held discussions regarding their repatriation process.

Addressing the refugees, they stressed that all directives issued by the Government of Pakistan were being fully implemented to ensure a smooth and respectful return of Afghan nationals to their homeland.

The DPO and DC assured the refugees that Haripur Police and the district administration were committed to facilitating their repatriation in a dignified and honorable manner.

They added that every possible measure would be taken to ensure that the process was carried out in accordance with humanitarian values and respect for the individuals involved.

The visit reflects the government’s ongoing efforts to engage with Afghan refugees directly and ensure that the repatriation process is conducted in an orderly, respectful, and transparent manner.