DPO And DC Haripur Assure Dignified Repatriation Of Afghan Refugee During Camp Visit
Umer Jamshaid Published September 01, 2025 | 12:00 PM
HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) District Police Officer (DPO) Haripur Farhan Khan and Deputy Commissioner (DC) Haripur Muhammad Waseem, accompanied by officers of the district administration and police, paid a visit to the Afghan refugee camp on Monday.
During the visit, the officials met with Afghan refugees and held discussions regarding their repatriation process.
Addressing the refugees, they stressed that all directives issued by the Government of Pakistan were being fully implemented to ensure a smooth and respectful return of Afghan nationals to their homeland.
The DPO and DC assured the refugees that Haripur Police and the district administration were committed to facilitating their repatriation in a dignified and honorable manner.
They added that every possible measure would be taken to ensure that the process was carried out in accordance with humanitarian values and respect for the individuals involved.
The visit reflects the government’s ongoing efforts to engage with Afghan refugees directly and ensure that the repatriation process is conducted in an orderly, respectful, and transparent manner.
Recent Stories
China proposes establishment of SCO Development Bank at Tianjin summit
Over 600 people dead, hundreds others injured in Powerful earthquake in Afghanis ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 September 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 August 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 August 2025
Gaza famine expanding, more Palestinians die from hunger & attacks amid Israeli ..
Construction of water reservoir need of hour: Rana Ihsan
Pakistan, Armenia agree to consider diplomatic relations: Dar
HR minister condemns Gujrat rape incident
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DPO and DC Haripur assure dignified repatriation of Afghan refugee during camp visit2 minutes ago
-
19th death anniversary of renowned painter Ahmed Saeed Nagi observed22 minutes ago
-
Man electrocuted22 minutes ago
-
Flood relief operation rescues over 450,000 people32 minutes ago
-
Steps being taken for dignified return of Afghan refugees: ADC42 minutes ago
-
Cholera outbreaks remain a grave threat for Pakistan after disasters & conflicts42 minutes ago
-
DPO Mansehra inquires health of policemen during Naran visit after attack on police van52 minutes ago
-
On his death anniversary, President pays tribute to Ali Geelani for struggle, steadfastness1 hour ago
-
Ali Geelani's life enduring resistance symbol for Kashmiris against oppression: PM2 hours ago
-
Shehbaz, Pezeshkian review Pak-Iran cooperation, express satisfaction with positive momentum2 hours ago
-
On his death anniversary, President pays tribute to Ali Geelani for struggle, steadfastness3 hours ago
-
Punjab faces escalating flood risk as NDMA predicts more rain13 hours ago