DPO And Deputy Commissioner Haripur Ensures Safety Of Polio Teams

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 10, 2024 | 09:29 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2024) Security measures for polio vaccination teams, the District Police Officer (DPO) of Haripur, Muhammad Umar Khan, and Deputy Commissioner Haripur, Khan Muhammad Wednesday conducted a comprehensive inspection at various locations.

Haripur Police has implemented stringent security as part of the ongoing anti-polio campaign. Direct oversight of security arrangements is being meticulously managed by Sub-Divisional Police Officers (SDPOs) and Station House Officers (SHOs).

A focus has been placed on optimizing the efficacy of checkpoint operations across internal and external routes, as well as within police station jurisdictions.

DPO Haripur, Muhammad Umar Khan, accompanied by DC Haripur, Khan Muhammad, scrutinized security arrangements during their visit.

The officials observed the administration of polio drops to children and conducted a thorough review of the security protocols in place for the teams. Officers and security personnel have been given instructions to execute their duties with the highest level of professionalism, alertness, and dedication to fulfill their responsibilities effectively.

