DPO announced departmental punishments to 136 employees

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2023 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Sialkot Muhammad Hassan Iqbal on Monday announced various departmental punishments to 136 officers and employees over corruption, misuse of powers, negligence in performing duties and violation of other departmental rules.

While issuing orders in Police Lines Sialkot,Six constables were dismissed from the department over negligence in duty and absent from duty,two Assistant Sub-Inspectors were forced to retire over corruption and misuse of powers, 85 traffic and police employees were given major penalties and 43 were given other departmental punishments.

DPO said that there was an excellent system of punishment and reward in the police department,adding that police officers would face strict departmental accountability in case of corruption and misuse of powers.