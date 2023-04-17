UrduPoint.com

DPO Announced Departmental Punishments To 136 Employees

Muhammad Irfan Published April 17, 2023 | 01:10 PM

DPO announced departmental punishments to 136 employees

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2023 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Sialkot Muhammad Hassan Iqbal on Monday announced various departmental punishments to 136 officers and employees over corruption, misuse of powers, negligence in performing duties and violation of other departmental rules.

While issuing orders in Police Lines Sialkot,Six constables were dismissed from the department over negligence in duty and absent from duty,two Assistant Sub-Inspectors were forced to retire over corruption and misuse of powers, 85 traffic and police employees were given major penalties and 43 were given other departmental punishments.

DPO said that there was an excellent system of punishment and reward in the police department,adding that police officers would face strict departmental accountability in case of corruption and misuse of powers.

Related Topics

Corruption Police Traffic Sialkot From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 April 2023

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 17th April 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 17th April 2023

4 hours ago
 Former Sudanese PM says Sudan is at &#039;catastro ..

Former Sudanese PM says Sudan is at &#039;catastrophic&#039; moment, calls for i ..

11 hours ago
 Mohamed Al Hussaini meets Deputy Secretary of US T ..

Mohamed Al Hussaini meets Deputy Secretary of US Treasury, senior officials from ..

13 hours ago
 SSC to organise a conference on UAE&#039;s future ..

SSC to organise a conference on UAE&#039;s future in sport

13 hours ago
 Official volunteer platform Certificate accepted f ..

Official volunteer platform Certificate accepted for participation in SAVW

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.