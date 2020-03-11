UrduPoint.com
DPO Appreciates Orakzai Tribes' Role In Maintaining Peace

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 04:50 PM

DPO appreciates Orakzai tribes' role in maintaining peace

The tribes of Orkazai are peaceful people tribal and playing key role for maintaining peace jointly with police and security agencies, however steps were in progress to increase the strength of police force in newly merged district of Orakzai

HANGU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) : The tribes of Orkazai are peaceful people tribal and playing key role for maintaining peace jointly with police and security agencies, however steps were in progress to increase the strength of police force in newly merged district of Orakzai.

These views were expressed by the District Police officer Orakzai Nisar Khan during special sitting with media here Tuesday.

The DPO said that police jawan utilizing all available resources for protection of people's lives and properties. He said with special attention of IGP Sanaullah Abbassi and RPO Tayab Hafeez Cheema, steps were being underway to provide professional training and other facilities to police jawans.

DPO said the police force with joint cooperation of area people would further strengthen writ of the law in the area.

