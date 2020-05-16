DPO arranges Iftari for Police Jawan on duty

(@FahadShabbir)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2020 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) , D.I, Khan Saturday arranged Iftari for policemen on duty during the coronavirus lockdown.

Talking to policemen , he urged them to perform their professional services with honesty and sincerity.

The policemen were instructed to facilitate the people during the holy month of Ramazan, by taking special care of their rights.

On this occasion, special prayers were offered for the police martyrs and security and prosperity of the country.