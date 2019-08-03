DPO asks police officers to keep in touch with peace committees

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2019 ) :District Police Officer Bahawalpur Ameer Taimour has urged upon police officials to maximize their interaction with the members of the peace committees to ensure congenial social atmosphere to ensure foolproof security during the holy month of Moharram-ul-Haram in District Bahawalpur

He made these remarks while presiding over a high-level review meeting regarding security arrangements in connection with Muharram-ul-haram at the office of Assistant Commissioner Khairpur Tamewali here.

The meeting was attended by Assistant Commissioner Khairpur, DSP Khairpur Tamewali and other officers and official of the concerned departments.

The meeting reviewed the details of the security arrangements for Moharram-ul-Haram.