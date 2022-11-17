DPO asks police personnel to wear bullet proof jacket during duty

(@FahadShabbir)

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2022 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Shafiullah Gandapur on Thursday paid a surprise visit to different police check posts adjacent to Mohammad Riaz Shaheed Police Station and Cadet College late night and expressed anger at the policemen for not wearing bulletproof vests.

The DPO issued strict instructions to police personnel regarding effective blockade and checking at the check posts and asked them to ensure wearing of bulletproof vests during duty hours.

The DPO ordered indiscriminate action against suspicious and criminal persons, motorcycles and vehicles without number plates to ensure establishment of law and order in the district.