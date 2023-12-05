Open Menu

DPO Assesses Security Measures In Upper Kohistan

Sumaira FH Published December 05, 2023 | 07:54 PM

In response to the current security scenario, District Police Officer (DPO) Upper Kohistan Mohammad Khalid Khan on Tuesday conducted a comprehensive inspection of various security points in the Shatial area of Upper Kohistan

The assessment focused on entry points, including Tangir and Darail Bridge, to strengthen security measures.

During the visit, the DPO engaged with on-duty personnel to streamline the checking process. He issued directives to maintain a vigilant stance on all incoming and outgoing vehicles, as well as individuals arousing suspicion.

Strict instructions were emphasized to ensure the mandatory use of helmets and jackets during duty hours. Station House Officer (SHO) Sazin Saif-ur-Rehman Khan, along with other police officers, accompanied the District Police Officer during the inspection.

They provided a comprehensive briefing on the existing security arrangements. This visit highlights a dedicated commitment to enhancing security measures and fostering a safer environment in the Upper Kohistan region.

The collaborative efforts of law enforcement personnel aim to ensure the well-being and protection of the community.

