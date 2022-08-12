UrduPoint.com

DPO Assumes Charge

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 12, 2022 | 12:30 PM

DPO assumes charge

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2022 ) -:Muhammad Tariq Aziz assumed charge of his office on Friday as new District Police Officer (DPO) Sargodha.

According to official sources, senior police officers welcomed the new DPO warmly.

A smartly turned out contingent of police presented him salute.

Later,Tariq Aziz prayed for martyrs of police at Yadgar-e-Shuhada in Zakaullah Shaheed police lines Sargodha. ASP, Sargodha Ayaz khan and other officials were also present on the occasion.

Addressing the police officers, DPO Tariq Aziz directed them to perform duties honestly, adding that they should utilize their energies fully to resolve the issues of masses.

Related Topics

Police Martyrs Shaheed Sargodha Tariq Aziz

Recent Stories

PM's aide approaches LHC against PTI's gathering a ..

PM's aide approaches LHC against PTI's gathering at Lahore's Hockey Stadium

10 minutes ago
 Preparations reach zenith to celebrate Independenc ..

Preparations reach zenith to celebrate Independence Day

37 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 August 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 12th August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 12th August 2022

3 hours ago
 IGP takes notice of killing of three people

IGP takes notice of killing of three people

12 hours ago
 Chakabva to lead Zimbabwe in India ODI series

Chakabva to lead Zimbabwe in India ODI series

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.