DPO assumes charge

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2022 ) -:Muhammad Tariq Aziz assumed charge of his office on Friday as new District Police Officer (DPO) Sargodha.

According to official sources, senior police officers welcomed the new DPO warmly.

A smartly turned out contingent of police presented him salute.

Later,Tariq Aziz prayed for martyrs of police at Yadgar-e-Shuhada in Zakaullah Shaheed police lines Sargodha. ASP, Sargodha Ayaz khan and other officials were also present on the occasion.

Addressing the police officers, DPO Tariq Aziz directed them to perform duties honestly, adding that they should utilize their energies fully to resolve the issues of masses.