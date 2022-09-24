DPO assures compensation to heirs of martyred policeman

(@FahadShabbir)

KHYBER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2022 ) ::District Police Officer, Imran Khan Saturday visited the house of martyred police constable Mohsin Afridi who lost his life in a militant's attack in Naway Abadi, Tehsil Jamrud, Khyber District.

During his visit to the house of martyred Mohsin Afridi, DPO Imran Khan offered fateha for the departed soul and assured the heirs of the martyred Policeman in time compensation. DPO on this occasion said that the police have already started search and strike operations in the areas to arrest the attackers and assured that the perpetrators involved in the attack would be arrested at the earliest.

He said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Department was always prioritizing those Jawans who laid their lives in line of duty and the heirs of the martyred would be compensated as per law.

The martyred Policeman Mohsin Afridi was posted in Police Station Naway Abadi that was hit by unknown miscreants. Later the funeral prayer was held in Shah Kas Police Lines which was largely attended by Police Jawans and elders of the areas including Capital City Police Officer, Peshawar Mohammad Ijaz Khan.