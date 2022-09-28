DPO assures DRC members to resolve their problems

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2022 ) ::The members of Dispute Resolution Council (DRC) on Wednesday held a meeting with District Police Officer Kohat Shafiullah Khan Gandapur and discussed various issues.

They briefed the DPO regarding the performance and the problems faced by the Council.

The DPO vowed to take immediate steps to resolve the issues raised by the DRC members.

On this occasion, the district police chief said that due to the good role of the DRC established for the resolution of people's disputes, the burden of cases on police stations and courts has gradually reduced. He said that the current DRC is a mirror of the Jirga system of Pakhtun traditions, whose balanced decisions ensure the provision of free justice to the people at their doorsteps.