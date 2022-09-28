UrduPoint.com

DPO Assures DRC Members To Resolve Their Problems

Faizan Hashmi Published September 28, 2022 | 06:00 PM

DPO assures DRC members to resolve their problems

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2022 ) ::The members of Dispute Resolution Council (DRC) on Wednesday held a meeting with District Police Officer Kohat Shafiullah Khan Gandapur and discussed various issues.

They briefed the DPO regarding the performance and the problems faced by the Council.

The DPO vowed to take immediate steps to resolve the issues raised by the DRC members.

On this occasion, the district police chief said that due to the good role of the DRC established for the resolution of people's disputes, the burden of cases on police stations and courts has gradually reduced. He said that the current DRC is a mirror of the Jirga system of Pakhtun traditions, whose balanced decisions ensure the provision of free justice to the people at their doorsteps.

Related Topics

Resolution Police Jirga Kohat

Recent Stories

Alleged audio between Imran Khan, Azam Khan on US ..

Alleged audio between Imran Khan, Azam Khan on US cypher storms into social medi ..

2 hours ago
 "I would play on as Cypher exposed," reacts Imran ..

"I would play on as Cypher exposed," reacts Imran Khan to leaked audio

2 hours ago
 World Rabies Day observed at UVAS

World Rabies Day observed at UVAS

3 hours ago
 Etisalat Delegation Visits PTA

Etisalat Delegation Visits PTA

3 hours ago
 Secretary-General Receives Chad’s Economy Minist ..

Secretary-General Receives Chad’s Economy Minister

3 hours ago
 Adeel Chishti Shares His experience with vivo Y55

Adeel Chishti Shares His experience with vivo Y55

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.