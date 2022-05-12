DPO assures protection, assistance to minorities

District Police Officer (DPO) Hangu, Asif Bahadur Thursday assured full security to the minority community and said that they were free to practice their religion and celebrate festivals

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2022 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Hangu, Asif Bahadur Thursday assured full security to the minority community and said that they were free to practice their religion and celebrate festivals.

While talking to the leaders of the community in his office, he shared that necessary steps were taken to protect their (minority community) religious sites and rights, as enshrined in the constitution.

Bahadur further said, "The Hangu police is a professional force and is fully capable to protect lives, property and religious places of the minorities".

The minority community leaders, Namat Kumar and Yaqoob Masih expressed gratitude to DPO and added that the community would fully cooperate with the police in performing duties.