DPO assures to use resources to prevent crimes

KOHAT, Mar 03 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2023 ) :District Police Officer Kohat Shahzad Umar Abbas Babar has said that all available resources would be used to maintain peace in the district and prevent crimes.

He expressed resolve that no relaxation would be given to elements involved in criminal activities and warned of indiscriminate actions against them, said a press release issued here on Thursday.

During his visit to various police installations and sensitive places in the district to review the security arrangements, he issued instructions to police staff to show good manners with the public and strongly urged the officers to keep all the records of the police station correctly as per the prevailing guidelines.

On the occasion, he visited the police stations and checkpoints and was briefed about the security points, police installations and sensitive places.

The DPO gave comprehensive and effective instructions to police officers and Jawans regarding further improvement of the security of the said places and to maintain regional peace and stability.

He said that as per the policy formulated by Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Akhtar Hayat Khan, he would regularly review the security arrangements and take strict actions if any official would be found guilty of negligence of duty.

The DPO checked all the documentary records during his visit to police stations and reviewed the performance of the local police in the administrative and investigative sectors.

He also inspected the police station offices, detentions and the weapons and protective equipment available with the police.

DSP Security Hussain Ghulam, SDPO Gambit Circle Asif Sharif, SHO Billy Tang Waqar Afridi and other relevant police officials also accompanied the DPO.