DPO Atif Nazir assumes office

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2021 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Atif Nazir assumed the charge of his office here on Saturday.

In an introductory meeting, DSPs and SHOs discussed in details the crime and law and order situation in the district.

SP Investigation Mian Muhammad Akmal, SDPOs and SHOs from across the district attended the meeting at district police lines.

DPO Atif Nazir directed the police officers to perform their duties with honestly and ensure the early arrest of criminals.

He directed the officers to deal with the complainants politely and ensure justice for earlysolution to their problems.

He also directed them to ensure the protection of life and property of people at all costs.