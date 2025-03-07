Open Menu

DPO Attended Funeral Prayer Of Rizwan Qureishi

Umer Jamshaid Published March 07, 2025 | 10:21 PM

DPO attended funeral prayer of Rizwan Qureishi

The funeral prayers of Kohat police officer Rizwan Qureshi was offered in Jangalkhel

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) The funeral prayers of Kohat police officer Rizwan Qureshi was offered in Jangalkhel.

The funeral prayers were attended by DPO Kohat Dr. Zahidullah Khan, SP Sadar Tariq Khan, SP City Farooq Zaman, police officers and officials and the heirs of the deceased.

The deceased police officer had been ill for a long time and passed away on Friday.

DPO Kohat Dr. Zahidullah Khan and other officers met the heirs of the deceased police officer Rizwan Qureshi and offered their condolences and special prayers were also offered for the deceased.

