BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2023 ) :District Police Officer, Bahawalpur, Syed Muhammad Abbas has attended the wedding ceremony of the daughter of a police constable and said that he wanted to boost the morale of the police force.

According to a Bahawalpur police spokesman on Sunday, a police constable namely, Muhammad Azeem invited the DPO Bahawalpur to attend the wedding ceremony of his daughter. The DPO attended the ceremony and presented gifts to the new couple.

Speaking on the occasion, the DPO said that it was the responsibility of senior officials to remain attached to their subordinates and personnel of the police force for encouraging them and increasing their morale.