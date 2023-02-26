UrduPoint.com

DPO Attends Wedding Of Constable's Daughter To Boost Morale

Muhammad Irfan Published February 26, 2023 | 04:20 PM

DPO attends wedding of constable's daughter to boost morale

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2023 ) :District Police Officer, Bahawalpur, Syed Muhammad Abbas has attended the wedding ceremony of the daughter of a police constable and said that he wanted to boost the morale of the police force.

According to a Bahawalpur police spokesman on Sunday, a police constable namely, Muhammad Azeem invited the DPO Bahawalpur to attend the wedding ceremony of his daughter. The DPO attended the ceremony and presented gifts to the new couple.

Speaking on the occasion, the DPO said that it was the responsibility of senior officials to remain attached to their subordinates and personnel of the police force for encouraging them and increasing their morale.

Related Topics

Police Marriage Bahawalpur Sunday

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed launches first phase of ‘Emi ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed launches first phase of ‘Emirati’ initiative to provide ..

7 minutes ago
 Sharjah&#039;s Child Safety Department trains chil ..

Sharjah&#039;s Child Safety Department trains children to surf Internet safely

22 minutes ago
 Noor Dubai continues to provide eyecare outreach p ..

Noor Dubai continues to provide eyecare outreach programmes to Rohingyas

1 hour ago
 SAIF Zone, Al Ansari Exchange offer new payment se ..

SAIF Zone, Al Ansari Exchange offer new payment service to enhance customer expe ..

3 hours ago
 PSL 2023 Match 14 Karachi Kings Vs. Multan Sultans ..

PSL 2023 Match 14 Karachi Kings Vs. Multan Sultans Score, History, Who Will Win

3 hours ago
 Arab Parliament for Child elects president, deputi ..

Arab Parliament for Child elects president, deputies

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.