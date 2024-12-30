DPO attends wedding of martyred cop’s daughter

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2024) District Police Officer (DPO) Syed Husnain Haidar attended the wedding of daughter of martyred police officer Muhammad Akram in a traditional way like a father and reaffirmed police department’s commitment to honouring its martyrs.

Accompanying SP Investigations Zafar Dogar, the DPO received the wedding party and presented a bouquet to the groom before he was escorted to the stage. The DPO gave gifts for the bride and prayed for the wellbeing of the couple.

The DPO said that Muzaffargarh police never forget its martyrs and consider all members of the police force like a family.