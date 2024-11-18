Open Menu

DPO Attends Wedding Of Martyr’s Daughter

Umer Jamshaid Published November 18, 2024 | 05:00 PM

DPO attends wedding of martyr’s daughter

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) A number of police officials led by District Police Officer (DPO) Syed Husnain Haidar attended the wedding ceremony of daughter of a police martyr, Shaheed ASI Mulazim Hussain, at Chowk Sarwar Shaheed tehsil of district Kot Addu on Monday.

The DPO led the reception of the marriage party (Baraat) wherein the hosts received the Baraat with the traditional custom of rose petals shower. The DPO conveyed his best wishes to the couple and added he was there to make the bride and her family feel they were not alone on this important occasion.

He gifted a traditional ‘Salami cheque’, gift hampers and bouquet to the couple. The DPO said he felt as if he was attending the wedding of his own daughter and son.

He said police department would never leave the families of martyrs alone, adding that the department holds martyrs in high esteem. DSP Chowk Sarwar Shaheed Azhar Sangi, SHO Sadar Anzar Sukhaira, SHO city Imran Asif, many other police officials besides relatives of the martyred police official attended the ceremony.

Related Topics

Police Martyrs Shaheed Marriage Kot Addu Family Best

Recent Stories

Pakistan all out for 117 runs in final T20I match ..

Pakistan all out for 117 runs in final T20I match against Australia

2 hours ago
 realme 13+ 5G: A Powerhouse Punch to All the Compe ..

Realme 13+ 5G: A Powerhouse Punch to All the Competition Ready to Launch in Paki ..

3 hours ago
 A Deep Dive into Professional Portrait Photography ..

A Deep Dive into Professional Portrait Photography with the Newly Released, Prem ..

3 hours ago
 Imran, Bushra’s interim bail extended in Toshakh ..

Imran, Bushra’s interim bail extended in Toshakhana fake receipts case   

3 hours ago
 Pakistan opt to bat first in final T20I match Aust ..

Pakistan opt to bat first in final T20I match Australia 

4 hours ago
 PSX KSE-Index crosses historic 95,000 points mark

PSX KSE-Index crosses historic 95,000 points mark

4 hours ago
Pakistan installs first EC Flux Towers in RYK to t ..

Pakistan installs first EC Flux Towers in RYK to tackle water security challenge ..

4 hours ago
 'IDEAS 2024 Defence exhibition to start tomorrow i ..

'IDEAS 2024 Defence exhibition to start tomorrow in Karachi

6 hours ago
 Hajj 2025: Banks to start receiving applications f ..

Hajj 2025: Banks to start receiving applications from today

6 hours ago
 Hasan Nawaz declared bankrupt by London High Court

Hasan Nawaz declared bankrupt by London High Court

6 hours ago
 Salman Ali Agha replaces Mohammad Rizwan in final ..

Salman Ali Agha replaces Mohammad Rizwan in final T20I match against Australia t ..

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 November 2024

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan