UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DPO Attock Awarded Certificates Of Appreciation To SHOs

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 23rd January 2021 | 07:40 PM

DPO Attock awarded certificates of appreciation to SHOs

HASSANABDAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2021 ) :DPO Attock Syed Khalid Hamdani directed SHO Pandighib Haji Gulfraz, SHO Jand Mazhar-ul-Islam and SHO City Attock Hamid Kazmi to ensure timely prevention of crime, redressal of grievances and provision of services.

According to details, a crime meeting was held under the chairmanship of District Police Officer Attock Syed Khalid Hamdani at DPO Office Attock in which SP Investigation Dr. Amara Shirazi, all SDPOs and SHOs participated.

DPO Attock awarded certificates of appreciation to SHO Pandighib Haji Gulfraz, SHO Jand Mazhar-ul-Islam and SHO City Attock Hamid Kazmi for ensuring timely prevention of crime, redressal of grievances and provision of services.

Related Topics

Police Attock Jand All

Recent Stories

Sajid Khan reveals advice he received from Saqlain ..

1 hour ago

Broadsheet issue exposed politics of NRO, says Shi ..

2 hours ago

Shabbar Zaidi suggests govt to end Rs5000 currency ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah attracted $220 million in FDIs, created 1, ..

2 hours ago

Moroccan pavilion at Sheikh Zayed Festival feature ..

2 hours ago

UAE Cabinet approves appointment of Dr Khalid Al K ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.