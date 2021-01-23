DPO Attock awarded certificates of appreciation to SHOs

HASSANABDAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2021 ) :DPO Attock Syed Khalid Hamdani directed SHO Pandighib Haji Gulfraz, SHO Jand Mazhar-ul-Islam and SHO City Attock Hamid Kazmi to ensure timely prevention of crime, redressal of grievances and provision of services.

According to details, a crime meeting was held under the chairmanship of District Police Officer Attock Syed Khalid Hamdani at DPO Office Attock in which SP Investigation Dr. Amara Shirazi, all SDPOs and SHOs participated.

DPO Attock awarded certificates of appreciation to SHO Pandighib Haji Gulfraz, SHO Jand Mazhar-ul-Islam and SHO City Attock Hamid Kazmi for ensuring timely prevention of crime, redressal of grievances and provision of services.