DPO Attock reviews cases under investigation at Saddar police station

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2023 ) :District Police Officer Attock Dr Sardar Ghiyas Gul Khan on Tuesday visited Police Station Saddar and inspected the cameras installed in the police station building and prison cells.

According to police spokesman, he also checked the records, warehouse, armoury and cleanliness of the police station and reviewed the cases under investigation through online records at the front desk.

The DPO on the occasion ordered to resolve the cases as soon as possible.

He instructed all the police officers including SHO Anwarul Haq to solve the problems of the people coming to the police station immediately and treat them with utmost courtesy. Protecting the life and property of the citizens by taking action against the criminals was the first priority of Attock police, he added.