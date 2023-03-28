UrduPoint.com

DPO Attock Reviews Cases Under Investigation At Saddar Police Station

Faizan Hashmi Published March 28, 2023 | 03:20 PM

DPO Attock reviews cases under investigation at Saddar police station

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2023 ) :District Police Officer Attock Dr Sardar Ghiyas Gul Khan on Tuesday visited Police Station Saddar and inspected the cameras installed in the police station building and prison cells.

According to police spokesman, he also checked the records, warehouse, armoury and cleanliness of the police station and reviewed the cases under investigation through online records at the front desk.

The DPO on the occasion ordered to resolve the cases as soon as possible.

He instructed all the police officers including SHO Anwarul Haq to solve the problems of the people coming to the police station immediately and treat them with utmost courtesy. Protecting the life and property of the citizens by taking action against the criminals was the first priority of Attock police, he added.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Attock Saddar Criminals All

Recent Stories

A Delegation from the OIC General Secretariat Meet ..

A Delegation from the OIC General Secretariat Meets with the Minister of Social ..

1 minute ago
 Dubai Customs Director General prioritizes passeng ..

Dubai Customs Director General prioritizes passenger flow during visit to Dubai ..

4 minutes ago
 Borouge supplies materials worth AED120 million fo ..

Borouge supplies materials worth AED120 million for mega projects in Middle East ..

2 hours ago
 Saudi ministry issues new guidelines for Umrah pil ..

Saudi ministry issues new guidelines for Umrah pilgrims

3 hours ago
 DEWA and Dubai Airports explore developing coopera ..

DEWA and Dubai Airports explore developing cooperation

3 hours ago
 ADNOC, bp offer to take 50% of NewMed Energy

ADNOC, bp offer to take 50% of NewMed Energy

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.