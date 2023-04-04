Close
DPO Attock Visits Mother, Child Hospital

Sumaira FH Published April 04, 2023 | 08:20 PM

DPO Attock visits Mother, Child Hospital

DPO Attock Dr Sardar Ghiyas Gul Khan visited Mother and Child Hospital, Chinese Project Hattian, Police Chowki Jhari Kis and Food Pickets Burhan Jhari Kis and Ghazi Interchange.

HASSANABDAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2023 ) :DPO Attock Dr Sardar Ghiyas Gul Khan visited Mother and Child Hospital, Chinese Project Hattian, Police Chowki Jhari Kis and food Pickets Burhan Jhari Kis and Ghazi Interchange.

He reviewed the security arrangements of Mother and Child Hospital Attock, Chinese Project Hattian, and to prevent flour smuggling at Food Pickets Burhan, Jhari Kis and Ghazi Interchanges.

According to information, District Police Officer Attock visited Mother and Child Hospital Attock, Chinese Project Hattian, Police Chowki Jhari Kis, Food Pickets Burhan, Jhari Kis and Ghazi Interchange. On this occasion, DC Attock Rao Atif Raza was also present with him.

DPO Attock reviewed the security arrangements of Mother and Child Hospital Attock and Chinese Project Hattian and issued appropriate orders in this regard.

Foolproof security arrangements have been made for the guests and are ready round the clock to deal with any vandalism. Issued instructions to ensure justice and relief to the public.

Later, he reviewed the measures taken to prevent flour smuggling at Food Pickets, Burhan, Jhari Kis and Ghazi Interchanges and issued strict instructions to the police officers. instructed that the crackdown against wheat and flour smugglers should be intensified.

