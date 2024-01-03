DPO awarded cash prize & certificates to PRO Attock Police and PSO

DPO Attock Dr. Sardar Ghiyas Gul Khan awarded cash prize and certificates of appreciation to Public Relations Officer Attock Police Sub-Inspector Mohammad Naeem and Personal Assistant Waqar-ul-Haq for their good performance

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2024) DPO Attock Dr. Sardar Ghiyas Gul Khan awarded cash prize and certificates of appreciation to Public Relations Officer Attock Police Sub-Inspector Mohammad Naeem and Personal Assistant Waqar-ul-Haq for their good performance.

PRO Mohammad Naeem has done a great job in idealizing the relationship between police and journalists as well as presenting the best face of Attock Police and its public-friendly character.

On this occasion, the DPO said that the police officers who have performed well will continue to be encouraged so that they perform their duties efficiently with hard work and dedication.

Chief Coordinator Attock Press Club Regd well-known journalist Nisar Ali Khan and other journalists congratulated PRO Muhammad Naeem and expressed the hope that he would further strengthen the excellent friendly relations of police with journalists.