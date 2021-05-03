DPO awarded certificates, cash prizes to police, locals to foil dacoity attempt

District Police Officer Syed Khalid Hamdani in a ceremony awarded commendation certificates and cash prizes to those police personnel and locals who collectively foiled a dacoity attempt in Pind Sultani area and arrested three dacoits

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2021 ) :District Police Officer Syed Khalid Hamdani in a ceremony awarded commendation certificates and cash prizes to those police personnel and locals who collectively foiled a dacoity attempt in Pind Sultani area and arrested three dacoits.

The dacoits were involved in theft, dacoities and other crimes in Pind Sultani and surrounding areas in the jurisdiction of Basal Police Station.

Those rewarded include Sub Inspector Allah Yar, ASI Ehsan Ullah, ASI Zahid, Consatble aftab, Constable Yasir,Constable Bilal, Head Constable Shaheen, Constable Gul Haider and Constable Tariq, Nawazish Khan, Haji Nasir, Malik Naveed, Zareef Shah and Waqar.

DPO praised their valiant step which resulted in the timely arrest of the culprits and said that this was the best example of community policing.