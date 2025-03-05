DPO awards 40 best performing cops

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) District Police Officer Sargodha Muhammad Suhaib Ashraf Wednesday distributed best performance certificates and hand cash among 40 policemen on showing professionalism and outclass performances.

The hand cash and award receivers were: Inspector Zafar Abbas, Sub-Inspector Waqar Ahmed, Sub-Inspector Shahid Iqbal, Sub-Inspector Latif Farooq, Sub-Inspector Manzoor Ahsan, Sub-Inspector Rana Asim, Sub-Inspector Ijaz Ahmed, Sub-Inspector Ashir Azeem, ASI Asim Sher, ASI Riaz Ahmed, Head Constable Ali Sultan, Constable Liaquat Ali, Constable Farooq Azam, Constable Tayyab, Constable Shahid, Constable Asim, Constable Mehboob Ahmed, Constable Jaber and others .