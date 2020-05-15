DPO awards commendation certificates, cash to police drivers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

District Police Officer (DPO) Capt (retd) Wahid Mehmood on Friday said that the district police was committed to protecting life and property of citizens

DIKHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Capt (retd) Wahid Mehmood on Friday said that the district police was committed to protecting life and property of citizens.

He expressed these views during a ceremony held at the DPO Office to distribute cash awards and commendation certificates among police drivers of the MT staff in recognition of their best performance.

He said police force had rendered supreme sacrifices in war against terrorism and they were urged to continue with same spirit and dedication to maintain its image high and ensure lasting peace in society.

He said corruption would not be tolerated in the force and urged them to behave with masses politely.

Later, he distributed cash awards and commendation certificates among police drivers of MT staff. The ceremony was attended by high officials of the district administration.