DPO Awards Prizes To Policemen For Efficiently Performing Duties During LG Polls

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sun 19th December 2021 | 05:10 PM

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2021 ) ::District Police Officer (DPO) Sajjad Ahmad Sahibzada Sunday visited various polling stations and distributed prizes and commendation certificates among policemen for performing duties dedicatedly.

Sajjad Ahmad Sahibzada also got information from the Election Commission staff about the security arrangements in and outside the polling stations throughout the district.

During the visit, DPO directed the police officers and personnel stationed at the polling stations to maintain law and order situation and be ready to deal with any untoward situation.

