DPO Bahawalpur attended funeral prayers of Asghar

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) :District Police Officer, Bahawalpur, Syed Muhammad Abbas has attended the funeral prayers of a man in Ahmadpur East who was murdered by armed men.

According to a spokesman for Bahawalpur police, armed men opened indiscriminate fire at a man in Ahmadpur East, leaving him critically injured. The injured succumbed to his wounds.

The deceased was identified as Asghar. The DPO Bahawalpur reached Ahmadpur East and attended the Namaz-e-Janaza of the deceased. On the occasion, he got details of the case from SDPO, Ahmadpur East Circle and Station House Officer, PS Ahmadpur East.

He directed the police officials to ensure immediate arrest of the culprit involved in murder of the citizen. He vowed that criminals would be brought to justice.