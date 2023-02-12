DPO Bahawalpur attends marriage of daughter of martyr official

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2023 ) :District Police Officer, Bahawalpur, Syed Muhammad Abbas attended the marriage ceremony of the daughter of a martyr police official, ASI Shab-e-Qadar.

According to a spokesman for Bahawalpur police, Assistant Sub-Inspector, Shahb-e-Qadar lost his life during action against criminals.

He was declared martyr by the government.

Ms. Adila Qadir, the daughter of martyr police official, Shab-e-Qadar joined Police Department and ranked and presently performing her duty as Sub-Inspector in the department.

The DPO attended the marriage ceremony of Ms. Adila Qadir. Speaking on the occasion, he said that martyr police officials were the proud of the Police Department.