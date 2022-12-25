BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2022 ) :District Police Officer, Bahawalpur, Abadat Nisar has directed the district police to take immediate stern action against those found indulged in aerial firing, one wheeling and fireworks on the occasion of New Year's night.

According to a spokesman for Bahawalpur police, the DPO has issued a security plan for New Year's Night.

He directed all officials concerned including SDPOs and SHOs to ensure the maintenance of law and order on the occasion of New Year's night.

He emphasized the need that no one should be allowed to be indulged in aerial firing, one-wheeling of bikes and fireworks.

He further directed to arrest of those found in drunk-condition and making noise on roads, disturbing people on New Year's night.

He stressed the need to increase security at markets, parks, railway stations, bus terminals and other important points.