Open Menu

DPO Bahawalpur For Arrest Of POs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 22, 2024 | 02:30 PM

DPO Bahawalpur for arrest of POs

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) District Police Officer, Bahawalpur Asad Sarfraz Khan has directed the officials concerned to ensure arrest of proclaimed offenders (POs) without further delay.

He was chairing a meeting of sub-divisional police officers (SDPOs) and station house officers (SHOs) at police lines Bahawalpur.

Addressing the meeting, the DPO said that it was need of hour to ensure arrest of proclaimed offenders without further delay. He directed SDPOs and SHOs to take immediate actions to arrest proclaimed offenders wanted in registered cases pertaining to highway robberies, murders and other henious crimes.

He directed the investigation officers to conduct investigation into cases at per merit. He ordered to submitt challans of the cases with courts timely. He said that pace should be accelerated to convert manual record into online record.

Related Topics

Police Bahawalpur Pace (Pakistan) Limited Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

Ali Nasir Rizvi assumes charge as new IGP Islamaba ..

Ali Nasir Rizvi assumes charge as new IGP Islamabad

6 minutes ago
 Pro Tips: How to Capture Stunning Portraits with t ..

Pro Tips: How to Capture Stunning Portraits with the Aura Light Portrait of vivo ..

21 minutes ago
 Success in by-elections practical proof of peoples ..

Success in by-elections practical proof of peoples' love and trust: Khawaja Rame ..

43 minutes ago
 Formal welcome ceremony for Iranian President held ..

Formal welcome ceremony for Iranian President held in Islamabad

1 hour ago
 Earthquake jolts Balochistan's Khuzdar, adjoining ..

Earthquake jolts Balochistan's Khuzdar, adjoining areas

3 hours ago
 Iranian President Raisi arrives in Pakistan on thr ..

Iranian President Raisi arrives in Pakistan on three-day official visit

5 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 April 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 April 2024

6 hours ago
 FED increase on cigarette a must to check rising c ..

FED increase on cigarette a must to check rising consumption

18 hours ago
 Pakistan set 179-run target for Kiwis in 3rd T20I ..

Pakistan set 179-run target for Kiwis in 3rd T20I match

18 hours ago
 Nida reaches 100-wicket milestone but West Indies ..

Nida reaches 100-wicket milestone but West Indies snatch dramatic last-ball vict ..

18 hours ago
 Iranian President to arrive in Islamabad tomorrow

Iranian President to arrive in Islamabad tomorrow

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan