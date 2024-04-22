DPO Bahawalpur For Arrest Of POs
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 22, 2024 | 02:30 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) District Police Officer, Bahawalpur Asad Sarfraz Khan has directed the officials concerned to ensure arrest of proclaimed offenders (POs) without further delay.
He was chairing a meeting of sub-divisional police officers (SDPOs) and station house officers (SHOs) at police lines Bahawalpur.
Addressing the meeting, the DPO said that it was need of hour to ensure arrest of proclaimed offenders without further delay. He directed SDPOs and SHOs to take immediate actions to arrest proclaimed offenders wanted in registered cases pertaining to highway robberies, murders and other henious crimes.
He directed the investigation officers to conduct investigation into cases at per merit. He ordered to submitt challans of the cases with courts timely. He said that pace should be accelerated to convert manual record into online record.
