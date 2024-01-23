DPO Bahawalpur For Arrest Of Pro-claimed Offenders
Umer Jamshaid Published January 23, 2024 | 12:40 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) District Police Officer, Bahawalpur, Syed Muhammad Abbas has directed the district police to ensure the arrest of proclaimed offenders.
According to a spokesman for Bahawalpur, DPO Bahawalpur, Syed Muhammad Abbas has said that the progress report of every police station would be checked and read daily.
He ordered the Sub-Divisional Police Officers and Station House Officers to ensure the arrest of pro-claimed offenders without further delay. “All police officials have to arrest pro-claimed offenders without further delay to maintain law and order,” he said.
