Open Menu

DPO Bahawalpur For Arrest Of Pro-claimed Offenders

Umer Jamshaid Published January 23, 2024 | 12:40 PM

DPO Bahawalpur for arrest of pro-claimed offenders

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) District Police Officer, Bahawalpur, Syed Muhammad Abbas has directed the district police to ensure the arrest of proclaimed offenders.

According to a spokesman for Bahawalpur, DPO Bahawalpur, Syed Muhammad Abbas has said that the progress report of every police station would be checked and read daily.

He ordered the Sub-Divisional Police Officers and Station House Officers to ensure the arrest of pro-claimed offenders without further delay. “All police officials have to arrest pro-claimed offenders without further delay to maintain law and order,” he said.

Related Topics

Police Law And Order Police Station Bahawalpur Progress

Recent Stories

Iranian Foreign Minister to visit Pakistan on Jan ..

Iranian Foreign Minister to visit Pakistan on Jan 29: Solangi

8 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 January 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 January 2024

4 hours ago
 Skilled manpower can pave way for country’s soci ..

Skilled manpower can pave way for country’s socio-economic development: Aamir ..

13 hours ago
 Cholistan Desert Rally 2024, South Punjab's thrill ..

Cholistan Desert Rally 2024, South Punjab's thrilling tourism showcase

14 hours ago
 Pakistani envoy, Czech minister review ties

Pakistani envoy, Czech minister review ties

14 hours ago
LG representative delegation call on CM KP

LG representative delegation call on CM KP

14 hours ago
 Africa in debt spiral as restructuring efforts dra ..

Africa in debt spiral as restructuring efforts drag on

14 hours ago
 Imane Ayissi brings African tradition to Paris cou ..

Imane Ayissi brings African tradition to Paris couture

14 hours ago
 Special persons need support to contribute in coun ..

Special persons need support to contribute in country's development: VC

14 hours ago
 Wall Street smashes records as tech earnings boost ..

Wall Street smashes records as tech earnings boost confidence

14 hours ago
 UoT's IBLC to host national seminar

UoT's IBLC to host national seminar

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan