DPO Bahawalpur for community policing

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) District Police Officer, Bahawalpur, Syed Muhammad Abbas has urged the police officials to pay attention towards community policing.

He was presiding over a meeting of Sub-Divisional Police Officers (SDPOs) and Station House Officers (SHOs) at District Police Lines Bahawalpur here.

He opined that to control crimes and maintain law and order, the SDPOs and SHOs would have to pay attention towards community policing and public service delivery.

“Community policing and public service delivery help police department to control crimes besides maintaining peace and order,” he said.

He directed the police officials to immediate respond to phone call on Pukaar Helpline-15. He further directed to register FIR against the criminals timely.