DPO Bahawalpur for improvement in Dolphin Force performance

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2023 ) :District Police Officer, Bahawalpur, Syed Muhammad Abbas has emphasized the need to bring more improvement in performance of Dolphin Force.

Addressing a ceremony of Dolphin Force at the Police Lines, he said that Dolphin Force was established under the theme of First Respondant Force.

He urged the personnel of Dolphin Force to behave with people in a polite way.

"Police officials including the personnel of Dolphin Force should cooperate with people besides behaving with them as a civilized person,"he said.

He said that work was underway to equip Dolphin Force with more equipments and skills. He said that Dolphin Force would continue its role to combat crimes.