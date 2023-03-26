UrduPoint.com

DPO Bahawalpur For Monitoring Of 15 Helpline

Muhammad Irfan Published March 26, 2023 | 06:00 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2023 ) :District Police Officer, Syed Muhammad Abbas has directed the officials concerned to monitor the performance of the staff of the Police Emergency Helpline, Pukaar 15.

According to a spokesman for Bahawalpur police, the DPO has noticed that crimes were committed more in areas where the immediate response from the Police Emergency Helpline, Pukaar 15 was not given.

He directed the officials concerned to ensure immediate and quick response to the phone calls made to the Helpline Pukaar 15.

The DPO said the Police Emergency Helpline, Pukaar 15 had been centrally connected with the Punjab Safe City Authority and it was activated round the clock.

He said no negligence would be tolerated in the service of Helpline Pukaar 15.

